Sullivan Auctioneers' hold an open house ahead of car auction - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Sullivan Auctioneers' hold an open house ahead of car auction

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
People got a sneak peek at some of the cars up for auction during an open house Sunday. People got a sneak peek at some of the cars up for auction during an open house Sunday.
The event draws a record crowd with buyers coming from across the country. The event draws a record crowd with buyers coming from across the country.
Sullivan Auctioneers' Annual Spring Collector Car Auction is Monday, April 2. Sullivan Auctioneers' Annual Spring Collector Car Auction is Monday, April 2.
A 1969 Chevy Camaro up for auction. A 1969 Chevy Camaro up for auction.
Sullivan Auctioneers' Annual Spring Collector Car Auction is Monday, April 2. Sullivan Auctioneers' Annual Spring Collector Car Auction is Monday, April 2.
HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) -

Car enthusiasts around the area are gearing up for Sullivan Auctioneers' Annual Spring Collector Car Auction.

People got a sneak peek at some of the cars up for auction during an open house Sunday. 

The annual event draws a record crowd with buyers coming from across the country and organizers say this year is the largest one to date. 

"The first year we had it in here and there was about 25 or 26 cars and we thought wow we probably sold all the cars around," said Dan Sullivan, co-owner of Sullivan Auctioneers. "Every year it's grown. This year we have excess of 400 cars and collector trucks, motorcycles and memorabilia. This thing has really grown in enormous fashion."

The car auction begins at 9 a.m. Monday at Sullivan Auctioneers in Hamilton with two auction rings running simultaneously throughout the day. 

Last year the most expensive car sold for $97,000. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.