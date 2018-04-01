Sullivan Auctioneers' hold an open house ahead of car auction

The event draws a record crowd with buyers coming from across the country.

People got a sneak peek at some of the cars up for auction during an open house Sunday.

Car enthusiasts around the area are gearing up for Sullivan Auctioneers' Annual Spring Collector Car Auction.

The annual event draws a record crowd with buyers coming from across the country and organizers say this year is the largest one to date.

"The first year we had it in here and there was about 25 or 26 cars and we thought wow we probably sold all the cars around," said Dan Sullivan, co-owner of Sullivan Auctioneers. "Every year it's grown. This year we have excess of 400 cars and collector trucks, motorcycles and memorabilia. This thing has really grown in enormous fashion."

The car auction begins at 9 a.m. Monday at Sullivan Auctioneers in Hamilton with two auction rings running simultaneously throughout the day.

Last year the most expensive car sold for $97,000.

