Slick conditions causing slideoffs in the Tri-States - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Slick conditions causing slideoffs in the Tri-States

Two vehicle crash on 5th and Broadway Two vehicle crash on 5th and Broadway
Snowy Roads on Highway 96 in Illinois. Snowy Roads on Highway 96 in Illinois.
Vehicles on the highway around 1 p.m. Sunday Vehicles on the highway around 1 p.m. Sunday
Slide off, South of Ursa on Hwy 96 Slide off, South of Ursa on Hwy 96
Plows out on county roads. Plows out on county roads.
First responders and local towing companies have been out on Easter Sunday helping drivers on the roads. 

Many law enforcement agencies have been responding to several vehicle crashes. 

There have been a few accident, some have been reported on Broadway in Quincy and along the highway's and interstates. 

Snow will continue to fall throughout the evening. WGEM StormTrak Weather Team said snow will continue to fall until 8 p.m. 

Drivers will continue to see slick conditions and low visibility throughout the night. 

