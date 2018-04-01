Slick conditions causing slideoffs in the Tri-States

Slide off, South of Ursa on Hwy 96

Vehicles on the highway around 1 p.m. Sunday

Two vehicle crash on 5th and Broadway

First responders and local towing companies have been out on Easter Sunday helping drivers on the roads.

Many law enforcement agencies have been responding to several vehicle crashes.

There have been a few accident, some have been reported on Broadway in Quincy and along the highway's and interstates.

Snow will continue to fall throughout the evening. WGEM StormTrak Weather Team said snow will continue to fall until 8 p.m.

Drivers will continue to see slick conditions and low visibility throughout the night.

