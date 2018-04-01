Dorethy is The People's Choice

(WGEM) -- After almost a week of voting the poll for the People's Choice for WGEM Player of the Year in High School Boys Basketball, thousands of people voted and made their voices heard.



Winning the award with almost a quarter of the more than 2,000 votes cast is West Hancock's Logan Dorethy.



The Titans' big man and all-stater did it all this year, averaging nearly 16 points per game and 8 rebounds per game while leading West Hancock to a regional title and sectional title game appearance.



Dorethy also blocked 60 shots during his senior season to lead the Titans.



The final vote broke down like this for the top five vote-getters---



1) Logan Dorethy: 24.2%

2) Dezi Jones (Hannibal): 17.4%

3) Carter Fayhee (Macomb) 13.2%

4) Chandler Bevans (Clark Co.) 12.3%

5) Aaron Shoot (QHS): 10.3%