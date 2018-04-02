Fort Madison Signing Day: Volleyball and Tennis well represented

At Wednesday's Fort Madison signing day no Bloodhound program was more represented by the signees than the volleyball team. Three from the volleyball team signed to play at the next level, however, they will each head in their own direction.



Setter Leigh Johnson will take her talents to Simpson College in the fall.



"I picked Simpson because it was the best academic and athletic combination for my future," she said.



"I definitely need to condition more. I'm in track right now to help with that but I'll need to condition more this summer."



Meanwhile, Amber Dilsaver found the right fit for her at Des Moines Area Community College.



"I've waited for this since I was younger,'' Dilsaver said.



"When I first started playing I didn't know if I wanted to college to play volleyball. But freshman year I realized I wanted to go so being with everyone that also wanted to go play was awesome."



And Shyla Farmer decided to stay closer to home and play at Southeastern Community College.



"I feel like (Southeastern CC) was close to home and I feel like I didn't really want to leave home just yet," said Farmer.



"And they gave me a great opportunity so I felt like I didn't need to pass it up."



Last, but certainly not least, Katie Larson is the lone Bloodhound tennis player to sign with a college. Larson will take her racket to Central College which is a dream come true for the senior.



"It is very important because I never thought I would be playing a sport in college," said Larson.



"Then when I (started) playing tennis my freshman year. So just to be here signing to play in college is crazy to me."

