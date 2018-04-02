Credit union encourages healthy money habits for Financial Literacy Month

April is Financial Literacy Month and local experts want people to learn basic skills for financial wellness.

Taylor Gaines with Member First Community Credit Union in Quincy says learning how to budget your money is a key factor because late fees and overdrafts are a common issue for people.

She suggests separating bills instead of paying them all at once, if possible to avoid being overwhelmed.

"Spread those thing out and make sure everything does get paid and making sure that you can pay the minimum," Gaines said.

One common bad habits the credit union workers see often is customers neglecting their credit.

"People not realizing little things that do make up their credit score making sure you do pay that credit, if you have a credit card which is great, making sure you pay that credit card in full every month," Gaines said

Many credit unions or banks offer programs to help you budget or learn how to balance a check book.