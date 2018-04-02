Arrest in Hannibal for filing a false police report - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Palmyra, Missouri, man was arrested in Hannibal after manufacturing a story to police Thursday, according to the Hannibal Police Department.

Lt. John Zerbonia reported the arrest of Collier Voelkel, 18, after he told officers that he had been assaulted and robbed by a male subject while walking in Riverview Park.

After a preliminary investigation into the allegations, it was discovered that Voelkel had manufactured the story after being scammed out of money over the internet, according to Zerbonia.

Zerbonia stated Voelkel was arrested for Filing a False Report and released pending prosecutor review.

