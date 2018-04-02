Missouri voters head to polls

Marion County Clerk Valerie Dornberger is hoping for a 10 percent voter turnout for the Missouri Municipal Election.

17 locations will be open across Marion County. Voters will need to bring a photo I.D. and if they do not have one they will accept a voter registration card, according to Dornberger.

Sign-in electronic polling pads are new this year, but ballots will still be cast on paper.

Previous April elections usually have a low voter turnout, according to Dornberger, but she encourages citizens to vote.

"They affect you in your everyday life, it's your school boards, it's your council people things of that nature," Dornberger said. "So they affect you daily more so than something at the federal level."

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. For more voter information and for a complete list of locations click here.