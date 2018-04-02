Autobody shops see increase after weekend snow

Damage to the rim of the tire.

Several had damage under neath and in the front of the vehicle.

Damage to the body of the car.

Damage to front end of a vehicle in the shop.

For the first time in 36 years, the Tri-States saw a measurable April snow.

The April record was three-and-a-half inches in Quincy on April 18, 1953.

Reports reached five inches Sunday, with eight inches reported in other parts of the Tri-States.

As a result, slick roads sent a lot of cars in the ditch, keeping auto body shops busy Monday.

There were several vehicles damaged in the shop and workers say most of these came in the morning.

Owner Craig Hilbing said this is normally a slow time of year for the shop but because of the weather-related crashes, crews have a lot on their plate.

Hilbing said they are fixing front bumpers, suspensions and tires. He says it could take a few days to fix a damaged vehicle and it can be costly.

"Typically the smaller type of repair would be around the $2,000 range but they could really escalate if there was airbag deployment or anything like that," Craig Hilbing, owner of Hilbing Autobody said.

He said vehicles with major damage could take two to three weeks to fix because it takes time to get an estimate, order parts, and fix the problem.