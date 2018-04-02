Snow slows planting preparations

The snow and cold weather is also keeping farmers out of the fields.

Adams County Farmer, Dan Cole, said he still has a lot to do before he starts planting. Today he would have been doing work in the field but the snow has put a stop to that. He said the snow also keeps farmers from putting anhydrous ammonia on the fields.

"This snow came at a very inconvenient time," said Cole. "There would have been people that started this week, but they'll be out another week or ten days depending on the weather."

Cole said the snow is not the only thing holding back the farmers. He said the cold temperatures expected this week may continue to delay farmers even more.