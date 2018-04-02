Residents dig out, react to April snow

A lot of people had to dust off their shovels and snow blowers to get out of the driveway Monday morning.



Residents in Quincy braved the cold temperatures to do it and they said they didn't expect that much snowfall Sunday.

Kids also got into it by shoveling the sidewalks and driveways in their neighborhoods.

Some said they haven't used their snow equipment in years.

"I haven't run the snow blower for a couple of years so I thought today (Monday) was a good day to get it out and try it out so I knew that it would work," Phil Shults said. "I actually mowed my grass already so this is a little change from that."

"Easter was supposed to be sunny out, grilling, Easter egg hunting, and I didn't even know it was going to snow until like 5 p.m. yesterday (Sunday)," Ashton Summers said.

It took them a couple of hours to clear off the driveway and they said they were happy the sun is out to help melt the snow away.