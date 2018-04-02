Residents dig out, react to April snow - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Residents dig out, react to April snow

Posted:
People pulling out the snow blowers in their driveway. People pulling out the snow blowers in their driveway.
Snow coming out of the equipment. Snow coming out of the equipment.
Kids got into the action shoveling the sidewalks. Kids got into the action shoveling the sidewalks.
Snow being blown to the yard. Snow being blown to the yard.
Residents braved the cold temperatures to clean their driveway. Residents braved the cold temperatures to clean their driveway.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A lot of people had to dust off their shovels and snow blowers to get out of the driveway Monday morning. 

Residents in Quincy braved the cold temperatures to do it and they said they didn't expect that much snowfall Sunday.

Kids also got into it by shoveling the sidewalks and driveways in their neighborhoods.

Some said they haven't used their snow equipment in years. 

"I haven't run the snow blower for a couple of years so I thought today (Monday) was a good day to get it out and try it out so I knew that it would work," Phil Shults said. "I actually mowed my grass already so this is a little change from that." 

"Easter was supposed to be sunny out, grilling, Easter egg hunting, and I didn't even know it was going to snow until like 5 p.m. yesterday (Sunday)," Ashton Summers said. 

It took them a couple of hours to clear off the driveway and they said they were happy the sun is out to help melt the snow away. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.