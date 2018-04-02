Central Lee School District pushes school bond project

Officials and students say the number of students at the school continues to rise.

Plans of the new improvements.

Tuesday is election day in Lee County, Iowa.

Voters in the Central Lee School District will decide on a $13.3 million improvement project,

Administrators say the buildings aren't meeting the needs of the students and need to be updated.

School officials at Central Lee want to improve safety, educational programs, and other improvements in the building.

Students are voicing their concerns and said the impact of the project would be felt for years to come.

Every school around the country is working to improve school safety and Central Lee wants to do that by creating centrally located entrances at the high school and elementary/junior high.

"All the issues are important," Superintendent Andy Crozier said. "Obviously with what happened in Parkland, Florida, security has gotten a lot of attention with this referendum. But there are numerous aspects as well."

Issues that are important to parent Tara Sides. She said improvement to educational programs are important for this rural community.

"The Ag programs and music programs, my daughter is huge into the music and band, Sides said. "All those benefit with this bond in a positive manner."

Students said an impact will be felt immediately.

Senior Aaron Wills said the school is growing and he believes with a bigger learning space it will bring better results.

"If you have those better facilities, it might help increase that learning curve for those kids and boost the extra curriculars too," Wills said.

Teachers said this would end a lot of fights between each other on trying to book classrooms for instruction.

"With the additional space, we would eliminate conflicts and give us a secondary space," Choral Director Nicholas Andersen said,

The goal is also to expand the early childhood center in the elementary school.

Sides doesn't want families to be turned down because the space isn't big enough.

"Any opportunity to give them better options for their learning is a positive thing and I can't wait for my two-year-old to go start school where I went to," Sides said.

Other Issues in this bond include a new gym and better traffic flow for parents who drop their kids off at school.

If this bond measure is approved, officials say the bidding process would begin immediately.

The district said this measure would raise property taxes $1.84 per one-thousand dollars of assessed value.