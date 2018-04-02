A wintry spring impacts sales for local businesses

Managers at Quincy Farm and Home Supply say they are all set up for spring sales. But, Monday they had to pull a few sleds out for kids on Easter Break.

Store Manager, Leon Obert, said overall sales are down because of the cold start to the spring season. He said typically by this time they've sold several tillers, fertilizer, and other items people need to get their gardens going.

"It's making us gear up harder," said Obert. "It's definitely making us double check everything, making sure our inventory numbers are correct. It's making us re tweak our displays in our patio furniture area. I definitely think when spring does break, we are going to be ready for it."

Obert said they will be ready to go when temperatures warm up.

"We know it's going to be quick and fast when it does hit, because usually people are geared up, ready to get those gardens in, get their patios done, and getting all their landscaping done," said Obert.

Obert said they do not have their bedding plants yet. He said once they believe there will be no more frost for the season, then they will set them out.