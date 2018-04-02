Landscapers switch gears for snow removal

During this time of year landscapers have usually already switched gears to get ready for spring, but on Monday some were we removing snow from parking lots.



Floyd Leffers, with Leffers Landscape and Nursery, said they had to put the plows back on their trucks on Saturday. He said they have been busy removing snow since it started falling.

"We were plowing yesterday," said Leffers. "We started a little bit after it started snowing. We started salting. We call it a pre-salt, so if it does snow then it melts as it does."

He said this snow might actually be enough to protect plants that have already started blooming from a hard frost.

"The problem is this morning it was 14 degrees, so that does not help stuff that is out in the open, but if they snow is on them that is a blanket that kind of protects them," said Leffers.

Leffers said even though it's spring he is still prepared for more colder temperatures and snow