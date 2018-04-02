Winter weather delays opening of Quincy parks

Quincy parks are now behind schedule due to the recent winter weather.

Water fountains and bathrooms should be operational by next Monday.

The batting cage won't be open until April 11 or 12, instead of April 6.

According to the Quincy Parks and Recreation Department, roads will be closed until next Monday.

After the weekend snowfall, Quincy parks will be opening later than originally planned.

The cold weather is also affecting pipes within the parks.

"As soon as everything starts getting a little bit warmer, we will start turning the bathrooms back on," said Abigail Moore with the Quincy Park District. "We can't do that right now because the pipes will burst. It'll freeze."

