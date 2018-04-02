Winter weather delays opening of Quincy parks - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Winter weather delays opening of Quincy parks

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Quincy parks are now behind schedule due to the recent winter weather. Quincy parks are now behind schedule due to the recent winter weather.
According to the Quincy Parks and Recreation Department, roads will be closed until next Monday. According to the Quincy Parks and Recreation Department, roads will be closed until next Monday.
The batting cage won't be open until April 11 or 12, instead of April 6. The batting cage won't be open until April 11 or 12, instead of April 6.
Water fountains and bathrooms should be operational by next Monday. Water fountains and bathrooms should be operational by next Monday.
Quincy parks are now behind schedule due to the recent winter weather. Quincy parks are now behind schedule due to the recent winter weather.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

After the weekend snowfall, Quincy parks will be opening later than originally planned. 

According to the Quincy Parks and Recreation Department, roads will be closed until next Monday. 

The batting cage won't be open until April 11 or 12, instead of April 6. 

The cold weather is also affecting pipes within the parks. 

"As soon as everything starts getting a little bit warmer, we will start turning the bathrooms back on," said Abigail Moore with the Quincy Park District. "We can't do that right now because the pipes will burst. It'll freeze."

Water fountains and bathrooms should be operational by next Monday. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.