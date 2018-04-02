City of Quincy looking at buying new salt truck

A picture of the truck the city is looking at buying.

Quincy City Council still needs to approve the purchase before anything is final.

The City of Quincy is looking into updating its current fleet of salt trucks.

At Monday night's central services meeting, members agreed to spend about $39,000 on a 2005 dump truck with plow and spreader.

Kevin McClean is the director of central services and says the current trucks are wearing out and it's hard to keep them running.

"We had a clutch go out the other night during the snowstorm," said McClean. "It hurts when that happens right when you're in the middle of an emergency."

