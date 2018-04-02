Wild weather forces area teams to adapt

No doubt it hasn't been an ideal spring for Tri-State area teams looking to head out doors.



"First it was rain, now snow. When does it all end?" asked Palmyra head baseball coach Mark Loman.



After Sunday's snowfall Quincy Notre Dame softball coach Eric Orne was outside at 7:00am Monday cleaning up his diamond buried in the snow.



"Obviously or first week of practice was probably the most beautiful weather we've had all spring," said Orne.



"Just like every coach in the Tri-State area you're just doing everything you can on a daily basis."



Orne even recruited the help of his players as their "conditioning" turned into shoveling the outfield as they try to get their field ready to play on Wednesday.



"We're just trying to give our seniors, especially our seniors when the calendar turned to April, every day we lose a game and possibly they lose a game in their career," said Orne.



"So we're just doing everything we can to give our team a game."



All over the Tri-States on Monday, teams had to head indoors to practice. And unfortunately for those teams this is nothing new to them this Spring.



"We haven't seen the dirt or the field since March, 9th," said Loman.



"So the days we have had available we've played a few games but being on the dirt and seeing the big picture, we've really had to break it down."



In fact, the Palmyra baseball team has had more games canceled than they have played making for a very long spring indoors.



"It's even more grinding mentally." Loman says.



"And then it's always a surprise. Oh the Sun came out and we are playing today," Loman joked.



But soon, they hope, the sun will shine and the Panthers can play ball.



"We are looking forward to multiple days out on the field whether we're playing a game or practicing. It'll happen. It'll get here," Loman hopes.



Palmyra's luck could have been even worse considering half of the Panthers' four games have been played on turf fields in Quincy. Meanwhile the QND softball team is scheduled to be back home at Wednesday against Brown County.

