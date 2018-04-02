Quincy fire station will stay open, for now

As part of the 2018/2019 fiscal year budget, it's been suggested the city trim four positions from the Quincy Fire Department.

It's a lifeline, but not a sure thing yet to keep a Quincy fire station open.

At Monday night's city council meeting, aldermen agreed to transfer $76,000 from the general fund to the fire department to help cover overtime costs. However, the transfer didn't come without some push-back.

Aldermen voted ten to four to approve the request.

Last month, Quincy Fire Chief Joe Henning said if the council didn't approve the request he'd be forced to cut personnel, meaning he'd ultimately have to shut down station six.

"We've foreseen that we were going to have some issues," said Henning. "We were asked to do the best we can. Our overall, unanticipated expenses this past year was about $160,000. We offset all but $76,000. We did everything we can to try and do that, we just came up short."

It's not over yet for the Quincy Fire Department. Even though the department made it through this hurdle, they still have to wait for budget talks.

As part of the 2018/2019 fiscal year budget, it's been suggested the city trim four positions from the Quincy Fire Department. That would mean fire station six would again be on the chopping block.

A public hearing on the budget will be held April 9. A budget has to be adopted by the end of this month.