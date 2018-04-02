Loans approved to development part of Dick Brothers Brewery

Changes could be on the way to Dick Brothers brewery in downtown Quincy.



According to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, a committee approved two loans Monday. One is for $50,000 to buy the bottle house, which a developer plans to turn into an event space, restaurant or brewery.



The other loan is for $35-thousand dollars to buy the malt house. Another developer says he wants to consolidate cheese warehouses in Chicago and Wisconsin and use the malt house to age cheese.

