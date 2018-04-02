Loans approved to development part of Dick Brothers Brewery - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Loans approved to development part of Dick Brothers Brewery

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Changes could be on the way to Dick Brothers brewery in downtown Quincy.

According to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, a committee approved two loans Monday. One is for $50,000 to buy the bottle house, which a developer plans to turn into an event space, restaurant or brewery. 

The other loan is for $35-thousand dollars to buy the malt house. Another developer says he wants to consolidate cheese warehouses in Chicago and Wisconsin and use the malt house to age cheese.
 

