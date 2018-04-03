Fire destroys Canton home

Managers at Quincy Farm and Home Supply say they are all set up for spring sales.More >>
For the first time in 36 years, the Tri-States saw a measurable April snow. As a result, slick roads sent a lot of cars in the ditch, keeping auto body shops busy Monday.More >>
A Palmyra, Missouri, man was arrested in Hannibal after manufacturing a story to police Thursday, according to the Hannibal Police Department.More >>
In just a couple days, a new face will represent Hannibal's 1st Ward on city council.More >>
Slick, snow covered roads and dense fog could cause problems for drivers Monday morning.
April is Financial Literacy Month and local experts want people to learn basic skills for financial wellness.More >>
Car enthusiasts around the area are gearing up for Sullivan Auctioneers' Annual Spring Collector Car Auction.More >>
Christians across the Tri-States started their day in church to celebrate Easter Sunday.More >>
The search continues for a fisherman missing on the Mississippi River since earlier this month.More >>
