Fire destroys Canton home

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -

Fire crews responded to a house fire in Canton, Missouri, Tuesday morning.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. a house fire was reported at 511 Grant Street. Smoke was seen coming from the home.

Canton Fire Chief Joe LaCount said the owners were home at the time of the fire but made it out of the house. Two turtles made it out of the fire okay, but several other pets died in the fire.

LaCount said the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen near the furnace.

The home appears to have sustained heavy damage, and firefighters say it's likely a total loss.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

