Continental Casting plant in Palmyra to close

Tuesday is election day in Lee County, Iowa. Voters in the Central Lee School District will decide on a $13.3 million improvement project,More >>
The snow and cold weather is also keeping farmers out of the fields.More >>
A lot of people had to dust off their shovels and snow blowers to get out of the driveway Monday morning.More >>
This time of year landscapers have usually already switched gears to get ready for spring.More >>
Managers at Quincy Farm and Home Supply say they are all set up for spring sales.More >>
For the first time in 36 years, the Tri-States saw a measurable April snow. As a result, slick roads sent a lot of cars in the ditch, keeping auto body shops busy Monday.More >>
A Palmyra, Missouri, man was arrested in Hannibal after manufacturing a story to police Thursday, according to the Hannibal Police Department.More >>
In just a couple days, a new face will represent Hannibal's 1st Ward on city council.More >>
Slick, snow covered roads and dense fog could cause problems for drivers Monday morning.
April is Financial Literacy Month and local experts want people to learn basic skills for financial wellness.More >>
