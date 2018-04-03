Continental Casting plant in Palmyra to close - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Continental Casting plant in Palmyra to close

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
Continental Casting Continental Casting
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Continental Casting plant in Palmyra, Missouri will be closing.

A company spokesperson says the newly-formed Arcadia Metalcraft is consolidating most of its manufacturing operations to its Monroe City plant over the next six to nine months.

The spokesperson says there will be job cuts, but most of those cuts would be made through attrition and a vast majority of the employees will transfer to the Monroe City plant.

Marion County Presiding Commissioner Lyndon Bode says around 8 to 10 positions are being cut as part of the consolidation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.