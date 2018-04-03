Continental Casting plant in Palmyra to close

The Continental Casting plant in Palmyra, Missouri will be closing.

A company spokesperson says the newly-formed Arcadia Metalcraft is consolidating most of its manufacturing operations to its Monroe City plant over the next six to nine months.

The spokesperson says there will be job cuts, but most of those cuts would be made through attrition and a vast majority of the employees will transfer to the Monroe City plant.

Marion County Presiding Commissioner Lyndon Bode says around 8 to 10 positions are being cut as part of the consolidation.