Boil order in Quincy for Elmwood Drive

By Jim Roberts
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Boil Order will be in effect for residents on North, West and East Elmwood Drive on Wednesday.

Quincy Director of Utilities, Jeffery Conte stated that crews would be repairing a fire hydrant Wednesday from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Boil Order will be in effect once water is restored after approximately 3:00 p.m.

