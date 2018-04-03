Boil order in Quincy for Elmwood Drive

Voters in Marion, Monroe, Macon and Shelby Counties have voted 73 to 27 percent in favor of the U.S. 36-Interstate 72 Corridor Transportation Development District abolishment.More >>
A Boil Order will be in effect for residents on North, West and East Elmwood Drive on Wednesday.More >>
The framework for the Quincy Next Strategic Plan is starting to take shape. On Monday night, city council approved the Quincy Next Development Commission.
Lawmakers in Iowa are considering plans to make I-80 a toll road. Which could mean more traffic in the Tri-States.More >>
Tuesday night, for the first time, Hannibal City Council will be looking at a plan to upgrade the riverfront.More >>
A preliminary report on ending the Legionnaires' disease crisis at the Quincy veterans home recommends building a state-of-the-art facility and other improvements costing up to $278 million.More >>
The Continental Casting plant in Palmyra, Missouri will be closing.More >>
Authorities say a woman believed to be the shooter at YouTube headquarters is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot and four others have been wounded.More >>
Tuesday is election day in Lee County, Iowa. Voters in the Central Lee School District will decide on a $13.3 million improvement project,More >>
