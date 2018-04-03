Hannibal City Council to view riverfront renovation plans

Tuesday night, for the first time, Hannibal City Council will be looking at a plan to upgrade the riverfront.

City officials have been planning this renovation project for a number of years and residents hope they will finally see it move forward.

"It's in pretty bad shape. It is. It needs a lot of work. It shows a lot of wear. I think it needs upgrading. I think it needs to be remodeled." said resident Janice Lamberson.

Parks and Recreation Director Andy Dorian said there is a lot of work that will go into this project.

"Liability issues, structural issues," said Dorian. "The current retaining wall is failing. Better security, better access for those with disabilities. There are a litany of reasons why we're doing this."

Dorian said that a lot of these upgrades, like the ones to the retaining wall, are needed. He said they will benefit both residents of Hannibal and tourists.

"We have a very large event space. Hannibal hosts a lot of events. We'll be able to host even more, bigger events, concerts, things like that downtown," explained Dorian.

Residents say even though the project will cost 5.4 million dollars, they still want to see the project completed.

"It is a lot of money but you have to invest in your city I believe. You have to invest in it to keep it upgraded and to keep people here," said Lamberson.



The council will likely vote on the proposal later this month or in early May, Dorian said. The Parks and Recreation Board and the Convention and Visitor's Bureau must also approve the plans.