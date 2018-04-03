Culver-Stockton welcomes Hill back to The Hill

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -- Aaron Hill is back where it all began.



The former Canton All-State guard was named the new men's basketball coach at Culver-Stockton on Tuesday morning after spending the last four seasons in Oklahoma at NCAA Division II East Central University.



"It's almost been 15 years since I've really lived in Canton. Obviously I still have friends and family in the area and I've been back some, but I'm really excited to be back," Hill said.



"It's a special place for personal reasons but I also think it's a special place for what it has to offer right now."



Aaron is following in the footsteps of his father, Steve, who won 187 games from 1990-2004 and led the Wildcats to their only Heart of America Athletic Conference title in 1991.



"I'm more proud of my son for who he is, and why he coaches because I think he's doing it for all the right reasons, than I am that now he's a head coach, but so excited for him," Steve said.



According to Aaron, "A lot of times in coaching you don't get to name the opportunity of being close to family and friends that you've known your whole life. This is really special."



Hill's challenge is to try and get Culver-Stockton back on track.



Over the last two seasons the Wildcats have combined to win eight games.



Athletic director Pat Atwell is confident Hill will steer the ship in the right direction.



"He's going to be a great teammate (and) he's going to be a great leader," Atwell explained.



"He's got a tremendous foundation and I can't wait to get working with him. It's just like when I was recruiting our team when I was a baseball coach I looked at him and thought this was a guy I want to work with."



Hill focus begins with building relationships with the players on his roster.



"I believe basketball is about a lot more than dribbling, passing, and shooting, even though that helps a lot," he said.



"I'm excited to spend time, develop relationships, and develop chemistry with the guys' and go out there, and compete with them on a daily basis."