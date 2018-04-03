Copy-Part-Time Board Operator

Be a part of the magic that happens behind the scenes at a radio station! WGEM has an immediate opening for a part-time Board Operator.
Attention to detail is important, along with the ability to multi-task, work in a fast-paced environment and problem-solve.
Applicants must be able to work weekday mornings and some weeknights and weekends. Must be familiar with basic computer operation and have the ability to multi-task. Prior experience with audio editing software is a plus.
Send resume to:
Greg Harley
WGEM, 513 Hampshire
Quincy, IL 62301
Send resume to gharley@wgem.com
EOE M/F
