Copy-Part-Time Board Operator

Be a part of the magic that happens behind the scenes at a radio station!  WGEM has an immediate opening for a part-time Board Operator.

Attention to detail is important, along with the ability to multi-task, work in a fast-paced environment and problem-solve.

Applicants must be able to work weekday mornings and some weeknights and weekends.  Must be familiar with basic computer operation and have the ability to multi-task.  Prior experience with audio editing software is a plus.

Send resume to:

Greg Harley

WGEM, 513 Hampshire

Quincy, IL  62301

Send resume to gharley@wgem.com

EOE  M/F

