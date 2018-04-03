Commission will monitor Quincy strategic plan progress - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Commission will monitor Quincy strategic plan progress

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
The framework for the Quincy Next Strategic Plan is starting to take shape. On Monday night, city council approved the Quincy Next Development Commission.

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore says the group will largely play an advisory role. Moore, who's among 14 other people on the Commission, says the group will help oversee the progress of the strategic plan and keep the community informed.

"This group not only makes sure the plan doesn't sit on a shelf and holds us accountable, but also will help garner community support for the the key measures," Moore said. "Also, if there needs to be money raised privately, it can help us go out and do that or if there needs to be funding at the federal level, like grants."

Along with Mayor Moore, the commission will include two aldermen, five community members, and seven other appointees.

