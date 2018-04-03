James Godert wins Hannibal Alderman Ward 1

James Godert has won the race to be Ward 1 Alderman in Hannibal.

Godert won 53 to 47 percent over Trisha O'Cheltree during Tuesday's election.

Godert will be filling the seat to be vacated by Kevin Knickerbocker. Knickerbocker did not file for reelection.

Godert has been a part of the Hannibal community nearly all his life and said he will make job growth a priority.

"My view is to improve community through better jobs and bringing larger businesses to Hannibal to provide those jobs, said Godert. "Good paying jobs and jobs with benefits so we can build citizens who can have pride in what they're doing."

Godert also says he wants to focus on community building to reduce crime throughout America's Hometown.

