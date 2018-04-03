Palmyra’s Proposition A turned down - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Palmyra’s Proposition A turned down

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
Palmyra Storm Water Plan Palmyra Storm Water Plan
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -

Palmyra’s Proposition A was turned down Tuesday by voters.

Proposition A would have instituted a sales tax increase of one-half of one percent.

The additional tax would have been used for funding capital improvements including the aging storm drain system in Palmyra.

Palmyra Mayor Loren Graham said there are intersections all across town with drain issues and the cost to fix them will be close to $3.5-million.

This sales tax would have replaced the previous one-quarter of one percent sales tax currently in place.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.