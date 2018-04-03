Palmyra’s Proposition A turned down

Palmyra’s Proposition A was turned down Tuesday by voters.

Proposition A would have instituted a sales tax increase of one-half of one percent.

The additional tax would have been used for funding capital improvements including the aging storm drain system in Palmyra.

Palmyra Mayor Loren Graham said there are intersections all across town with drain issues and the cost to fix them will be close to $3.5-million.

This sales tax would have replaced the previous one-quarter of one percent sales tax currently in place.