Palmyra's Proposition B turned down

By Jim Roberts
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -

Palmyra’s Proposition B was turned down by voters Tuesday night.

Proposition B would have instituted a sales tax increase of one-quarter of one percent to benefit transportation in Palmyra.

The tax would have been collected in addition to other sales taxes on all retail sales made in the City of Palmyra.

Palmyra Mayor Loren Graham said, that quarter-cent would have generated around $100,000 -$110,000 dollars a year.

The mayor says while the streets aren't in terrible shape, but they still needed this increase to be passed so that they can continue to make improvements.

