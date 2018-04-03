Voters choose to disband transportation board

Hannibal City Council now has the first look at the city's new riverfront development project.More >>
Hannibal City Council now has the first look at the city's new riverfront development project.More >>
Palmyra’s Proposition A was turned down Tuesday by voters.More >>
Palmyra’s Proposition A was turned down Tuesday by voters.More >>
Voters have approved Marion County R-2s Proposition KIDS 89 to 11 percent.More >>
Voters have approved Marion County R-2s Proposition KIDS 89 to 11 percent.More >>
The $30 million Ft. Madison Bond has failed to pass.More >>
The $30 million Ft. Madison Bond has failed to pass.More >>
The $9.8 million Central Lee Community School District Bond failed to pass.More >>
The $9.8 million Central Lee Community School District Bond failed to pass.More >>
Voters have approved the VanFar R-1 School District’s Proposition A.More >>
Voters have approved the VanFar R-1 School District’s Proposition A.More >>
Palmyra’s Proposition B was turned down by voters Tuesday night.More >>
Palmyra’s Proposition B was turned down by voters Tuesday night.More >>
James Godert has been named Ward 1 Alderman in Hannibal. Godert won 53 to 47 percent over Trisha O'Cheltree.More >>
James Godert has been named Ward 1 Alderman in Hannibal. Godert won 53 to 47 percent over Trisha O'Cheltree.More >>
Voters approved Tuesday Shelby County R-IV’s Proposition KIDS.More >>
Voters approved Tuesday Shelby County R-IV’s Proposition KIDS.More >>
A preliminary report on ending the Legionnaires' disease crisis at the Quincy veterans home recommends building a state-of-the-art facility and other improvements costing up to $278 million.More >>
A preliminary report on ending the Legionnaires' disease crisis at the Quincy veterans home recommends building a state-of-the-art facility and other improvements costing up to $278 million.More >>