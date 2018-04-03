Voters choose to disband transportation board

Voters in Marion, Monroe, Macon and Shelby Counties have voted 73 to 27 percent in favor of the U.S. 36-Interstate 72 Corridor Transportation Development District abolishment.

The U.S. 36-Interstate 72 Corridor Transportation Development District was originally created to implement a sales tax to raise money for the highway 36 corridor.

That tax ended last summer.

The board's secretary, Lyndon Bode, said the counties will benefit if voters abolish the district.

"There is still a little trickling of money coming in. We've discussed and agreed as a board to split the proceeds, whatever is left, between the four counties," said Bode.

Bode expects each county to receive around $150,000.

Bode also said some of that money would be used to pay for the Taylor Bridge in Marion County.

