Marion Co. voters approve Proposition KIDS

Voters have approved Marion County R-2s Proposition KIDS 89 to 11 percent.

This will allow the Marion Co R-II School District’s Board of education to borrow money in the amount of $850,000.

This loan is for the replacement of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. Along with upgrades to campus to increase security and complete interior/exterior improvements.

Chelsey Tuley is a history teacher for Marion County R-II schools. She said the 20 year-old HVAC system can be a distraction for students, especially due to the fact that it doesn't bring in fresh air.

"We live in a farm community, so especially in the fall we have a lot of students who suffer from allergy problems, so I think this is going to be very huge for our school and students," Tuley said.

Superintendent Tony DeGrave said that's one of the reasons the district is looking to replace the system, which also requires teachers in adjacent classrooms to share thermostats.

The adjusted debt service levy of the school district is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.5786 per on hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.

RELATED:

Marion County R-II looking to upgrade facilities