Central Lee Community School District bond fails

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
DONNELLSON, Ia. (WGEM) -

The $9.8 million Central Lee Community School District Bond failed to pass.

Although residents voted 59 percent in favor of the bond, Iowa legislature requires a super majority of 60 percent approval or higher on all bonds or levies.

The bond was planned to provide funds for the expansion of new high school to include a competition/performance gymnasium with new locker and weight rooms and a new commons area.

Additionally planned were miscellaneous improvements to the K-8 building, parking site improvements for the school district campus and security improvements.

The district said this measure would have raised property taxes $1.84 per one-thousand dollars of assessed value.

