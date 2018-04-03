Ft. Madison School District Bond has failed

The $30 million Ft. Madison Bond has failed to pass.

Although residents voted 56 percent in favor of the bond, Iowa legislature requires super majority of 60 percent approval or higher on all bonds or levies. Lee County voters turned down the $30 million Ft. Madison Bond.

This makes the third time in a row the bond has failed.

The bond was planned to provide funds to build, construct, furnish and equip a new elementary building and a new baseball and softball athletic facility.

Superintendent Erin Slater says there is no Plan B.

