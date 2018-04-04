Quincy's Owsley finds perfect fit with John Wood volleyball

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The ability to stay home and join a first year program was enticing enough for Quincy High's Kailey Owsley to decide to take her volleyball skills to John Wood.



The Blue Devil senior libero made her commitment official becoming the latest area standout to join the Trail Blazers on Tuesday afternoon.



"That's one of the most attractive things about John Wood right now. It's a new group. I'm excited to be a part of that," Owsley said.



"It's just really exciting knowing that there's some kids who can't (play college sports) and I'm very blessed to know that I can continue it because it's something I've done since I was a little kid, and letting go of it would be really upsetting."



Owsley was a two-year starter and a three-year member of the Blue Devils varsity roster.



She joins Payson's Paige Perrine as area players who have pledged John Wood.