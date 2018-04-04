Council gets first look at Hannibal riverfront renovation

Hannibal City Council now has the first look at the city's new riverfront development project.



Aldermen looked at several renderings of the project at tonight's city council meeting. The project will include a 14-foot wide sidewalk spanning the riverfront in downtown Hannibal with docking for two large riverboats.



It will also have extra lighting and security cameras at the marina and park area. Officials with the park district say this $5.4 million dollar project will benefit Hannibal for years to come.



"It's really going to benefit the community with plenty of different things to do down there whether it be boating or having a wedding," said Andy Dorian with Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department. "Also, the tourism aspect, which is important to Hannibal."



Dorian said he hopes to bring the plans back to city council for final approval later this month before they put the project out for bid.