Council gets first look at Hannibal riverfront renovation

Council gets first look at Hannibal riverfront renovation

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Hannibal City Council Hannibal City Council
Mayor Jim Hark and other council members listen to a riverfront renovation presentation. Mayor Jim Hark and other council members listen to a riverfront renovation presentation.
An artist rendering of a new Hannibal riverfront. An artist rendering of a new Hannibal riverfront.
Another artist rendering of changes expected at a new Hannibal riverfront. Another artist rendering of changes expected at a new Hannibal riverfront.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Hannibal City Council now has the first look at the city's new riverfront development project. 

Aldermen looked at several renderings of the project at tonight's city council meeting. The project will include a 14-foot wide sidewalk spanning the riverfront in downtown Hannibal with docking for two large riverboats.
 
It will also have extra lighting and security cameras at the marina and park area. Officials with the park district say this $5.4 million dollar project will benefit Hannibal for years to come. 

"It's really going to benefit the community with plenty of different things to do down there whether it be boating or having a wedding," said Andy Dorian with Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department. "Also, the tourism aspect, which is important to Hannibal."

Dorian said he hopes to bring the plans back to city council for final approval later this month before they put the project out for bid. 

