Quincy mayor to hold town hall meeting

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore will hold a Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, April 17.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Quincy Univerisity's Hall of Fame Room at 18th and Oak in Quincy.

The mayor will present an overview of the proposed fiscal year 2019 budget followed by a question and answer session. Microphones will be provided so that everyone can hear.

“Town halls have become an important tool for me to have ongoing conversations with constituents about the challenges and opportunities facing the city," said Moore. These conversations allow residents from every neighborhood in the city to have their voice heard.”

Light refreshments will be served. All citizens of Quincy are invited and welcome to attend.