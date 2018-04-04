Produce distribution for those in need

Douglass Community Services, located at 711 Grand Avenue, holds a monthly USDA fresh produce distribution on the first Thursday of each month.

Produces for the distribution is provided through a partnership with the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri and other sponsors.

The program is only for Marion County residents who meet USDA income requirements, based on family size/gross income.

Fresh fruit and other food will be given at the back of the DCS building from 8:30 a.m.- 10:30 a.m. Clients are allowed to receive their food the following day, during pantry hours between 8:00 a.m.- 11:45 a.m, but will receive less food than normal distribution days, according to Douglass staff.

The Douglass Community Services office opens at 8 a.m., to find out if you qualify call (573) 221-3892 or click here.