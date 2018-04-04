Car and school bus collide in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Car and school bus collide in Quincy

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A car and a school bus collided on 24th and Cedar in Quincy.

The accident happened at about 4:00 p.m. Wednesday in front of Fire Station #6.

The car was lodged under the rear driver's side tire of the bus.

There were three children on the bus at the time of the collision.

No injuries were reported.

