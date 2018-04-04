Quincy woman arrested for string of house fires

2317 Waters Court in Quincy. Lori Thompson is accused of setting this home on fire in December 2016.

A Quincy woman was arrested Wednesday for setting several house fires in Quincy.

Quincy Police said they arrested Lori Thompson on five counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson.



QPD said Thompson was developed as a suspect with help from the Quincy Fire Department and insurance investigators.

Investigators said Thompson set a home at 2436 Curved Creek Court on fire three times between October 11, 2016 and November 10, 2016.

They said she set a home at 3206 Rutledge Place on fire in October 2017 and also set a home at 2317 Waters Court on fire in December 2016.

Authorities said Thompson lived in all of these homes when the fires took place.