Parents file petition to redistrict after bond issue passes

A rough sketch of what the new elementary school in Shelby County's school district will look like.

Shelby County Superintendent says they will move forward with their plans to build a new school.

Some parents in the Shelby County School District are upset over the outcome of Tuesday's election. Voters approved a tax levy increase to fund a new elementary school to replace schools in Shelbina and Clarence. But, some Clarence residents are still fighting to keep their school open.



In Clarence, Missouri, their school is their identity.

"The teachers, like I said, they're your neighbors. This is our community." said resident Paul Sullivan.

Now, after voters approved a ballot issue that would close their school, parents have filed a petition for redistricting in hopes of saving it.

"I know it sounds like redistricting is a bad thing but its not really a bad thing if we can keep our school here because we'll keep our kids in our community going to this school." said Sullivan.

Shelby County Superintendent Tim Maddex said this type of petition is rare.

"This process is uncharted waters for us. This is something that doesn't happen very often in the state. So, we're using all of our resources to guide us through the process." explained Maddex.

Maddex said they will move forward with plans to build that new elementary school here on the district's main campus no matter the outcome of the petition. "The goal is still to build the new school. Just maybe adjust the timetable if we need to moving forward and that's something we will continue to discuss over the next few weeks and months."

Clarence residents said they simply don't want to see their school closed.

"We're taking a bite and swallowing our pride if we redistrict into Macon but we are still keeping our school here." said Sullivan.

Once the petition is verified by county clerks in Macon and Shelby counties, it will go on the next election ballot. The Shelby county Clerk said that likely means it will end up on the August 7th ballot.

The Macon County R-1 Superintendent said today if the borders are redrawn, he will recommend closing the school in Clarence as well.