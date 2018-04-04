MoDOT hiring maintenance workers

They are taking applications on their website for the next couple of weeks.

Are you looking for a job? MoDOT is hiring maintenance workers.

MoDOT assistant district engineer Kevin James said these positions do a wide variety of work from routine maintenance to emergency response.

He said these positions are entry level but there is room to grow in the company.

"They'll be out doing a lot of work to maintain our pavements, improve our roads, drainage work, striping signs. There's a variety of tasks. We get a lot of good feed back that its not the same thing every day so there's a good variety of work out there.."

