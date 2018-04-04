Local church commemorates MLK 50 years after his death

In Quincy, members of the community came together Wednesday night to remember and to reflect.

The memorial service ended with a reflection on the times as those in attendance said Dr. King's message still rings true with them today.

50 years ago Wednesday, the world lost Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to an assassination.

People at Bethel AME Church in Quincy held a moment of silence at 6:01 p.m., the exact time King was shot back on April 4, 1968.

"Even though we don't talk about racism like we used to, even though we don't have segregated lunch counters or segregated schools or even neighborhoods, we still have segregation in our hearts and in our minds." said Reverend Dr. Orville Jones, Jr. with First Baptist Church. "Until we can really get to the heart of that, King's message is alive and well and very necessary for this day."

Reverend Jones encourages people to take a moment and reflect not only on King's life but how King's legacy has affected their lives, even 50 years after his death.

