Keokuk Signing Day: NCAA call accepted by Davis, Ailes Primes

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -- There was good reason the Keokuk High School packed its library Wednesday afternoon as the school day neared a conclusion.



The athletic department held its annual Signing Day.



Seven student athletes made their college commitments known.



Bowling, football, track and field, baseball, and even dance were included, and one senior basketball player signed on the dotted line.



All-State guard Michaela Davis pledged to join the Missouri S&T program for a shot at continuing her career in the NCAA Division II ranks.



Davis says she's ready to embrace the challenge college basketball will present.



"From here it can only go up and my game is going to progress as I continue to work harder, and that's going to help make me successful in the future," Davis said.



"It's always going to be a challenge, especially being five foot, but I'll just make the most of it and work hard."



One of the top Chiefs on the track is now signed, sealed, and delivered.



A standout in the sprints and long jump, Ya'Mia Ailes Primes, became the newest member of the University of Dubuque.



Ailes Primes explains how she discovered plenty of reasons to race to the NCAA Division III level.



"I went up there looking for something different and found another family, and I love feeling like I'm at home. I knew right away that Dubuque is where I wanted to go," Ailes Primes said.



"It's definitely going to be different. I'm just going to have to push through it like I did when I hit high school and it was a different level. I'm ready to take that next step and hopefully make it to my goals."



The others who signed were Jerry Glenn to Luther College football, Jake Jones to Coe College baseball, Brendin Davis chose Culver-Stockton baseball, Jake Cook picked William Penn bowling, and Kara Kavanagh joined the Mount Mercy dance program.



NOTE: WGEM Sports will have more from Keokuk in the days to come.