Griggsville-Perry's Kennedy takes shot at John Wood

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) -- Pittsfield/Griggsville-Perry senior forward Lauren Kennedy wanted a chance to continue her basketball playing days.



It turns out the program she wanted to play for is giving her a roster spot.



Kennedy signed on with John Wood on Wednesday morning.



"I've waited for this day for a while," Kennedy said.



"I always knew that I wanted to play in college but I just didn't know where, and John Wood is welcoming me, and I'm appreciative of that. I've always had my eye on them (and) John Wood is the right fit for me."



Kennedy says John Wood will likely be the last stop in her basketball career.