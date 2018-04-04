Central's Bunge to hit the links at Culver-Stockton

(WGEM) -- The Culver-Stockton women's golf program has added another local talent.



Camp Point Central's Gracie Bunge took a trip to Canton and she knew it was the right place to call home.



In fact, Bunge committed on the spot during her on-campus visit.



Bunge says it is a dream come true to get an opportunity to extend her career on the links.



"I think it is neat to be able to play a college sport because not everyone is able to do that. I think that is why I liked it," Bunge said.



"I also like the campus and I like the at-home feeling you got when you were there."



According to Wildcats head coach Tim Schrage, "It's always great to get local talent. We've done that in the past both on the men's a women's teams. Any time you can get someone from the local area it's huge."



Bunge says Culver-Stockton's scholarship made it an easy choice to make her commitment official.