Hannibal finance students take on the pros

Is your student smart enough to take on local bankers?

Some of them are and they were doing exactly that in Hannibal Wednesday night. Junior and senior teams from Kurt Haner's financial class competed against area bankers and financial planners in the 'Finance Fued.'

This year, both the junior and senior teams beat all schools on the eastern side of Missouri in a similar competition.

Their next step is the state finals in Jefferson City on April 13.

