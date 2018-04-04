Fire damages Marion County home - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fire damages Marion County home

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Damage to a home off Highway U between Palmyra and Monroe City. after a fire Wednesday afternoon.
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A fire damaged a home in rural Marion County Wednesday. 

Crews were called to the scene off of Highway U between Palmyra and Monroe City.

Palmyra Rural Fire Chief Gary Crane said the fire started in the garage and spread to the house which is about 20 feet away. He said the fire damaged the deck and siding on the home. Crane also said the garage and all its contents are a total loss. No one was hurt.  

