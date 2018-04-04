Hannibal Police celebrate two years of drug take-back program

If you want to get rid of your unwanted prescriptions you can drop them off at the Hannibal Police Department Monday through Friday.

The Hannibal Police Department is celebrating two years since starting its drug take back program.

The Hannibal Police Department is celebrating two years since starting its drug take back program.

A Tri-State police department is doing what it can to take unwanted prescription drugs off the streets. The Hannibal Police Department is celebrating two years since starting its drug take back program.

"As a child we used to go through people's medicine cabinets," said Pastor James Bridges with Living Way Christian Fellowship.

Bridges is a former drug user himself and says he's familiar with prescription drug abuse.

"There's many times that we would take meds to school that we would take from other people and steal," said Bridges. "The unwanted meds gives an easy access to our young drug addicts but also to everybody."

Bridges operates several sober-living homes in Hannibal and sees firsthand how opioids destroy lives.

"We see men and women," said Bridges. "It's not just the poor people in the worst parts of town. It's the doctor's kids. It's the engineer's child. It's all walks of lives now, not just one or the other."

That's why the Hannibal Police Department stepped up, allowing people to drop off unwanted medications year-round.

"So many of the people we encountered didn't start with the street version of the drug, it started with a prescription from a doctor or a dentist," said Hannibal Police Chief Lyndell Davis. "That led to an addiction that many times leads to an overdose and a loss of life."

Since starting the drug take back program in April of 2016, Davis says they've collected 539 pounds of primarily prescription drugs.

"That's without the packing," said Davis. "You can imagine how much a pills weighs. Five hundred thirty nine pounds is a substantial amount and we're pretty proud of that."

If you want to get rid of your unwanted prescriptions you can drop them off at the Hannibal Police Department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

