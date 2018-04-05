Brown County's Hoots resigns after a decade at the helm

(WGEM) -- He has spent the last decade at the helm of the Brown County basketball program but Jared Hoots claims it's time to give his winter nights back to his family.



Hoots has resigned as the Hornets head coach to spend more time with his wife and kids.



Hoots says he simply needs a break and now is an ideal chance for him to step away.



His 10 years as leader of the program was capped off with this past season's first regional championship in 12 years and sectional championship appearance.



Hoots's group finished 24-7.



Hoots won 135 games during his tenure and he will remain in his coaching roles with the football and baseball programs.