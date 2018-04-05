Macomb's Fayhee, Nixa eager to showcase skills at next level

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- Macomb is sending two more seniors to the next level.



Carter Fayhee made his commitment to the Carl Sandburg College basketball program official while John Michael Nixa plans to tee it up with the Black Hawk College golf program.



Both had tremendous success at the high school and they plan to make sure it doesn't stop in college.



"(Carl Sandburg) just liked what I could do when they watched me. Coach (Ryan) Twaddle has probably watched me since my sophomore year. He's probably been keeping an eye on me," Fayhee said.



"They want me to come in and score right away. They told me from the beginning that I was their main guy and that really stood out to me."



According to Nixa, "When I first started playing golf I never thought I would pursue it (in college). Now I'm starting to believe in myself and have the confidence, and I think I can do it. Coach (Gary) Huber basically guaranteed me playing time and there's no way I could turn that down."



Fayhee is coming off a senior season in which he averaged more than 17 points and six rebounds a game while playing a key role in the Bombers' run to an undefeated month of January.



Nixa was regional runner-up and a state qualifier last fall. He finished in the Top 60 at the Class 2A state tournament.