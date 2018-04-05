Second person charged with attempted murder in Quincy shooting - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Second person charged with attempted murder in Quincy shooting

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Christopher Bever Christopher Bever
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Police have arrested a second person for a March 18 shooting that injured a person at Country Club Heights Apartments in Quincy.

Police reported that Christopher Beaver was arrested by the US Marshal's Service on April 4 in Chicago. Beaver was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

Beaver was transported to Quincy and is being held in the Adams County Jail on a $2,000,000 bond, according to Police.

