Second person charged with attempted murder in Quincy shooting

Quincy Police have arrested a second person for a March 18 shooting that injured a person at Country Club Heights Apartments in Quincy.

Police reported that Christopher Beaver was arrested by the US Marshal's Service on April 4 in Chicago. Beaver was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

Beaver was transported to Quincy and is being held in the Adams County Jail on a $2,000,000 bond, according to Police.